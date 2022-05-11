Tredje AP fonden Buys 2,613 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

Shares of COF stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.59. 2,780,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.17 and its 200-day moving average is $144.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $117.49 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

