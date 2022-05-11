Tredje AP fonden Buys 1,806 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in AON were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.90.

Shares of AON stock traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.05. 807,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,325. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

AON declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

