Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Sells $15,960.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $15,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TMCI stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. 205,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,414. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $714.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 69,823.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,905,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,618 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,454,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,759,000 after acquiring an additional 597,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after acquiring an additional 832,591 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,083,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after acquiring an additional 89,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 912,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 343,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

