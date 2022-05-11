TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $20.55 on Tuesday, hitting $566.24. 629,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,867. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $635.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $631.46. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $540.28 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,315. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

