TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $566.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $635.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $631.46. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $540.28 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

