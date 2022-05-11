Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.84

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$14.84 and last traded at C$14.84, with a volume of 114425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCL.A shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price target on Transcontinental in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark lowered their price target on Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.05.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

