Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.95-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.41 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.27 billion.

NYSE:TT traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.17. 1,370,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,030. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.35. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

