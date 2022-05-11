Towercrest Capital Management Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 202.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 295.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 301.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,348,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 287.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.82.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.79 on Wednesday, hitting $170.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,440,816. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $495.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

