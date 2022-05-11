Towercrest Capital Management Sells 1,318 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Towercrest Capital Management reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $41.87. 271,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,839. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.12 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

