Towercrest Capital Management Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.1% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.46. 402,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,091,023. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.14. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $93.87 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

