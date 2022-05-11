Towercrest Capital Management Has $33.17 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 615,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 6.1% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned about 0.38% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $33,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,004,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,054,000 after acquiring an additional 852,614 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $886,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,981,000 after buying an additional 212,156 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $890,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.78. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.82 and a one year high of $55.29.

