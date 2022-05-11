Total Energy Services (TOT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Total Energy Services to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$134.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.00 million.

TOT opened at C$7.97 on Wednesday. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.51 and a 1-year high of C$9.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.07. The company has a market cap of C$340.40 million and a P/E ratio of -797.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price (up from C$7.00) on shares of Total Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 4,900 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.34 per share, with a total value of C$31,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,820,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,538,800. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 135,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$1,070,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,070,666.80. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 384,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,658.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

