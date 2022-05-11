Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down to $13.92

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.92, but opened at $13.30. Toast shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 25,923 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Get Toast alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $42,796.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,386.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $5,497,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,995 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,074.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 172,738 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.