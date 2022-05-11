Titan Medical (TMDI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, analysts expect Titan Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TMDI stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.81. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMDI shares. Oppenheimer lowered Titan Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Titan Medical by 179.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Titan Medical by 2,253.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Medical during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Titan Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

