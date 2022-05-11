ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.26, but opened at $5.93. ThredUp shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 3,192 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 24.78% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDUP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $515.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.49.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

