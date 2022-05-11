ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TDUP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.92.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. ThredUp’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

