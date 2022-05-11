Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWKS opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thoughtworks stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWKS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About Thoughtworks (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.