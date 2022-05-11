Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
TWKS opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thoughtworks stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Thoughtworks (Get Rating)
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
