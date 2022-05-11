THETA (THETA) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.25 Billion

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last week, THETA has traded flat against the dollar. One THETA coin can now be purchased for $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a total market capitalization of $5.25 billion and approximately $273.57 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,359.58 or 1.00005622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00106072 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001596 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

