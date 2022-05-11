TheStreet Downgrades XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) to C

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $52.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

