Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 77,477 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $160,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,522. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $527.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $564.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.