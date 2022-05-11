The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives $185.04 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.04.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,554,684. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.42 and a 200-day moving average of $145.03. The stock has a market cap of $195.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

