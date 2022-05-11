The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.10 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) will report $9.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $9.17 billion. Travelers Companies reported sales of $8.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $36.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.05 billion to $36.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.95 billion to $39.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travelers Companies.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.38. 1,169,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.41. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,385 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.