The Timken Company (TKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on June 2nd

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Timken has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Timken has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Timken to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

NYSE TKR opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31. Timken has a 1 year low of $55.32 and a 1 year high of $90.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Timken by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Timken by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Timken by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

