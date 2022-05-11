The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.05. 1,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.61. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The RMR Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The RMR Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in The RMR Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

