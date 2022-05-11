The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on REAL. Raymond James cut their price objective on RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get RealReal alerts:

Shares of REAL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,480,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.45. RealReal has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 161.45% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealReal news, insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $264,253.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $67,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,250 shares of company stock valued at $782,541. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in RealReal by 2,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 758.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.