The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.38 and a 200 day moving average of $105.02. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $120.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.87.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

