The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $5,305,000. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 170,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after buying an additional 55,180 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 590.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after buying an additional 94,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,295,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.79. 7,439,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,238,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.93.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

