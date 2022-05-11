The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,180 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.3% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.47.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.79. 7,439,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,238,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $131.94 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.93. The company has a market cap of $371.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $572,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

