The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $164.07

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $164.07 and last traded at $164.61, with a volume of 1328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.62.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.17 and a 200 day moving average of $197.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

