The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 624.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,112 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.84. 2,005,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,261. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.62 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.