The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

May 11th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) to report $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. J. M. Smucker posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $926,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.50. 944,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,113. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

