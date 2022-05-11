The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,469 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,491,000 after acquiring an additional 609,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,756,000 after buying an additional 1,529,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,695,000 after buying an additional 144,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,337,000 after buying an additional 2,948,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after buying an additional 1,310,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,689 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.