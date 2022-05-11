The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after acquiring an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.43.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.16. 4,377,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,909,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.66 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.