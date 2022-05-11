The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) to Neutral

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COIN. Compass Point decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.06.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.53. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $70.19 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

