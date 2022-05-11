The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Announces $0.73 Semi-Annual Dividend

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.725 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

The European Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of The European Equity Fund stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. 36,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,868. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.75. The European Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The European Equity Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:EEA Get Rating ) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.83% of The European Equity Fund worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

