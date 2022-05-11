The Eastern Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:EML)

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. Eastern has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $129.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EML. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eastern by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Eastern by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Eastern by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eastern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

