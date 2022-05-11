The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,765 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 869,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,091,000 after purchasing an additional 151,876 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after purchasing an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $5,036,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and sold 314,426 shares valued at $27,868,173. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,661,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,891. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $63.49 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.28.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

