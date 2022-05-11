The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.83

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.83 and last traded at $36.05, with a volume of 22764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.61%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,291. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

