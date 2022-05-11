The Brink’s Company (BCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Brink’s has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brink’s has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brink’s to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Get Brink's alerts:

NYSE:BCO opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $80.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.12.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,296 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 355,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 61,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCO shares. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

About Brink’s (Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.