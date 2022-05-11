The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lessened by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $199,306,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2,850.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 4,303.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Boeing by 158.1% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 457,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $100,540,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.24.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $132.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08, a PEG ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.21. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $130.33 and a 52-week high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

