The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,125 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in AZEK were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $170,251,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 179.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of AZEK by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,893 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $36,871,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 604.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,753,000 after acquiring an additional 745,814 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZEK traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,196,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,720. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 4,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

