Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Short Interest Update

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Tharisa from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 260 ($3.21) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

TIHRF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 467. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. Tharisa has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $2.08.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

