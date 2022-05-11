TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Volume Increase

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 22,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 285,001 shares.The stock last traded at $79.54 and had previously closed at $80.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFII. Bank of America cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins decreased their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.61.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 5.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in TFI International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

