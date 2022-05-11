Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $900.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group increased their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $956.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $66.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $734.00. 32,291,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,734,461. Tesla has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $944.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $987.23. The company has a market cap of $760.43 billion, a PE ratio of 99.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 100.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $1,447,578,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

