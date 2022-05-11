Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Trimmed by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.2% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $100,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock traded up $12.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $800.04. 28,074,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,671,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $944.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $987.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $828.85 billion, a PE ratio of 108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $958.69.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

