Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. 5,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,826. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $5.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 269,177 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

