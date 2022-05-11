Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.25 (LON:TMPL)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON TMPL traded up GBX 22 ($0.27) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,112 ($13.71). The stock had a trading volume of 55,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,845. The firm has a market capitalization of £733.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 992 ($12.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,279.28 ($15.77). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,130.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,145.18.
