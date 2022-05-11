Telsey Advisory Group Comments on FIGS, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FIGS in a report released on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for FIGS’s FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIGS. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $248,682.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,101,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,161,268.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in FIGS by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FIGS (Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.