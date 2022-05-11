Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telos had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. Telos updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. 42,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,934. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $476.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. Telos has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $36.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Telos by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Telos by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TLS shares. Colliers Securities raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

About Telos (Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

