Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $261.57

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $261.57 and last traded at $262.06, with a volume of 619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $269.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.56.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Teleflex by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $144,602,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $119,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $184,687,000 after purchasing an additional 269,579 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 75.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $126,363,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

